League Of Women Voters Hold Celebration At Howard Amon Park In Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Women have been allowed to vote for 88 years in America.  It was August 26 1920, the 19th Amendment gave women the right.

Tuesday night the League of Women Voters invited the public to gather at Howard Amon Park to hear from county Auditors from Benton and Franklin counties.

The two women talked about elections issues and asked questions from the audience.

Ballot security was a major issue.  

Benton County Auditor Bobbie said, "The thing that struck out mostly is that the public really doesn't understand how seen their ballots are once they are received by us through the mail."

Franklin County Auditor Zona Lenhart said, "There's no possibility people can hack into these systems because they are secure."

 Tuesday they also discussed registering and changing your address online.

The Auditors encourage voters to register early.

They say don't wait until the last minute.

