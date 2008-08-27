State Fair Park and Yakima County Offer Land to Bring In Tourists

YAKIMA, Wash-- An aquatic center would attract tourism to Yakima making State Fair Park an even more popular venue.

Currently, the land east of Yakima County Stadium is locked up and under utilized. Prime real estate for a pool. Yakima County and State Fair Park are trying to get one step closer to an aquatic attraction by offering to donate the land.

The park association could benefit greatly from a pool, as they try to make the park a well rounded event center. Replacing aging city pools is also a concern.

"The number one tourist attraction in any community is water. I don't care whether it's the ocean, the river, or the lake. The number one reason for people to go somewhere for tourist activity is the available water," said Greg Stewart, president and general manager of the State Fair Park Association.



Stewart estimates the land offered is worth around $1.5 million. He added that the benefits of a new pool by far outweigh the cost of building.

City council is still running numbers and taking feedback. Ultimately, the decision will lie in the hands of voters.