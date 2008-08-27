City of Richland Has New Strategic Leadership Plan

RICHLAND, Wash.-- Tuesday night Richland City Council unveiled its Strategic Leadership Plan, which will carry the city until the year 2030.

The theme Tuesday night was keys, and there are 7 keys to Richland's future according to this plan. Those seven keys are: financial stability and operational effectiveness, infrastructure and facilities, economic vitality, revitalizing central Richland and Island View, natural resources management, community amenities, and housing and neighborhoods.

City Manager Cindy Johnson says, "This is a plan. It's where we want to head. Within this, we talk about a lot of community amenities, but mostly how we're going to get to the year 2030." Johnson says they city needs the plan to accommodate the quick growth. About 46,000 people live in Richland.