Kennewick Man Wins Lottery Multiple Times

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Dwight McFrlane is a lucky man. He's good at picking numbers in the lottery. He's won the lottery seven different times.

In four of those, he won more than $1,000. One of those times, he hit it really big by winning the lucky for life game and now gets $1,000 a week for the rest of his life! Most recently, he won $10,000 last week.

McFarlane says the money has made their life-style much more comfortable. He says, "It's made a lot of difference. I don't have to pinch pennies or watch my balance in my check book. It's just been really great."



McFarlane did splurge and buy this new Mercedes, and his daughter got some nice back to school clothes. McFarlane says he plans to keep playing the lottery because he's been so lucky.



