AL-Worst Mariners Stun Twins Again, 3-2 Posted: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 11:05 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 11:05 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Jose Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth

inning and Roy Corcoran got his first career save in the Seattle

Mariners' 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday night, the fourth

consecutive loss for the suddenly grinding Twins.

Minnesota fell to two games behind the first-place Chicago White

Sox in the AL Central, its largest deficit since play began on July

27. The Twins are also 2½ games behind Boston in the AL wild-card

standings.

They are 2-4 on their 14-game road trip, an increasingly ominous

trek prompted by the Republican National Convention coming to the

Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

