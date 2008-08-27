AL-Worst Mariners Stun Twins Again, 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) - Jose Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth
inning and Roy Corcoran got his first career save in the Seattle
Mariners' 3-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday night, the fourth
consecutive loss for the suddenly grinding Twins.
Minnesota fell to two games behind the first-place Chicago White
Sox in the AL Central, its largest deficit since play began on July
27. The Twins are also 2½ games behind Boston in the AL wild-card
standings.
They are 2-4 on their 14-game road trip, an increasingly ominous
trek prompted by the Republican National Convention coming to the
Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)