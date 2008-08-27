Roof Off WSU Team; Rowlands Out With Chronic Shoulder Pain

Roof Off WSU Team; Rowlands Out With Chronic Shoulder PainPosted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Washington State's football team is taking
some hits, with troubled defensive tackle Andy Roof being kicked
out of school and fifth-year senior Dan Rowlands quitting football
because of shoulder pain as the Cougars prepare for Saturday's
season opener against Oklahoma State.
Roof, a senior, was arrested for investigation of assault last
April, accused of head-butting a man at a party. He had already
missed last season after he was kicked out of school for alcohol
offenses.
Coach Paul Wulff said the student conduct board at WSU decided
to dismiss Roof, a 6-foot-9, 299-pound senior from Spokane.
WSU announced Tuesday night that Rowlands, a senior offensive
lineman, is quitting due to persistent shoulder pain. The
22-year-old Rowlands made 21 starts for the Cougars, including in
all 12 games last season at right guard.
Sophomore Brian Danaher from Colfax, Wash., is listed first on
WSU's depth chart at right guard. He is expected to make his first
collegiate start Saturday when the Cougars open the season against
Oklahoma State in Seattle.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
