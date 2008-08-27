Roof Off WSU Team; Rowlands Out With Chronic Shoulder Pain Posted: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 11:10 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 11:10 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Washington State's football team is taking

some hits, with troubled defensive tackle Andy Roof being kicked

out of school and fifth-year senior Dan Rowlands quitting football

because of shoulder pain as the Cougars prepare for Saturday's

season opener against Oklahoma State.

Roof, a senior, was arrested for investigation of assault last

April, accused of head-butting a man at a party. He had already

missed last season after he was kicked out of school for alcohol

offenses.

Coach Paul Wulff said the student conduct board at WSU decided

to dismiss Roof, a 6-foot-9, 299-pound senior from Spokane.

WSU announced Tuesday night that Rowlands, a senior offensive

lineman, is quitting due to persistent shoulder pain. The

22-year-old Rowlands made 21 starts for the Cougars, including in

all 12 games last season at right guard.

Sophomore Brian Danaher from Colfax, Wash., is listed first on

WSU's depth chart at right guard. He is expected to make his first

collegiate start Saturday when the Cougars open the season against

Oklahoma State in Seattle.



