Dems Choose Obama As Presidential Nominee Posted: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 7:03 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2008 7:03 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENVER (AP) - The Democratic National Convention has nominated

Barack Obama as the party's presidential candidate, the first black

American ever named to lead a major party into the fall elections.

Convention delegates stood and cheered in approval Wednesday as

former Obama rival Hillary Rodham Clinton called for his nomination

by acclamation.



