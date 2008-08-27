Two Yakima Firefighters Deliver Baby

YAKIMA--Lieutenant Ty Brown and Firefighter Jeff Jones did something not normally found in their job description Monday: they delivered a baby. The firefighters were first to the scene, located on the 1500 block of McKinley Ave. With the situation progressing quickly, they had no choice but to deliver the baby.

Brown and Jones arrived to the house at 4:50 last night. Though they are trained to help women in labor, neither man had ever been in a situation like this before. But they did not have much time. When they got there, the mother told them the baby was on the way.

"About 15 or 20 seconds or so in she said, 'the baby's here,' and sure enough the baby wasn't waiting. So we went to work and did what we had to do, and firefighter Jones was in the right place at the right time and was able to catch the baby. The baby was healthy and happy and it worked out real well."

The firefighters are now honorary uncles to a baby boy. Mother and son are still in Memorial Hospital and not ready to speak publicly. This is not the first time Yakima firefighters have delivered. The YFD helped deliver a baby girl earlier this year.

