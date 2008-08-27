Yakima Gets in the Fast Lane

YAKIMA--You may have noticed traffic zipping by a little faster on Yakima streets. That's because the city council approved a speed increase on about twenty-five streets. Yakima traffic engineers say the city is raising the speed limit five miles per hour. While drivers seem happy, they unsure what difference the increase will make.

"I don't really think five to ten miles per hour is gonna really change how people drive," Drew Nance said.

"People won't have to worry about getting a ticket so that's good," Amanda Oswalt said. "It can also keep traffic flowing."

The city did drop the speed limit on 16th Ave. from 35 to 30 miles per hour. The city said nearby schools make it important for people to slow down.