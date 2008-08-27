New Tri-Cities Fever Coach Announced

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Fever football team has hired Richard Davis to be their new head coach. KNDU's Sports Director Scott Reister confirmed the hire with Davis and broke the story earlier Wednesday.

Davis coached in the AF2 for six years with a career record of 46-34, most recently with Stockton in 2006. Davis was not on the Fever's original list of candidates, but was suggested by the league office. The Fever's GM, Randy Schillinger, decided to make the hire.

Davis also coached for fifteen years in NFL Europe, the CFL, and Division One College Football at UConn. Last year he was a high school coach in Oklahoma.

An official announcement is expected Thursday. Davis replaces Cedric Walker, who was fired after just one season.