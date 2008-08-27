Benton County Burn Ban Still in Effect

TRI-CITIES, Wash-- Temperatures may be cooling down, but fire danger is still very high and burn bans are still in effect.



Firefighters say it could rain all day, then the sun comes out, the wind blows and one hour later the weeds and sagebrush are ready to burn.



The Clean Air Agency in Kennewick decides when burn bans are in effect. If the wind blows more than 20 mph they ban agricultural burning.



A residential burning ban started July 1st. Some home owners may be antsy to get rid of yard waste, but burning is not the answer. In fact you could face criminal charges.

"Not only are you going to get a citation from this agency as well as a fine but you pay because of the conditions you face possible criminal charges right because of the fire safety ban," said Terry Flores, Clean Air Agency in Kennewick.



Fire danger is expected to remain at the very high level for the next seven days. Temperatures this weekend are supposed to reach the 90s. Fire season started April 1st and doesn't end until Novemeber 1st.



The Clean Air Agency uses the National Weather Service and local fire departments to make burn ban decisions.