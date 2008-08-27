Yakima County Combating Obesity Problem - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima County Combating Obesity Problem

YAKIMA--Yakima is one of the most obese counties in the state. More than one-fourth of county citizens are obese, more than state and national figures.  The Yakima County Health Board is working hard to fight the fat.   A state grant gives the county $48,000 a year until 2010 to promote obesity prevention.   A local doctor says educators and retailers both need to be involved in getting people healthy.

 "Education is one thing," Dr. Stan Flemming said.  "[Having] access to these healthy foods and making them available not simply available but affordable is a very critical piece in having a comprehensive program."

Yakima is using the money on Rev It Up, a program that works to stop childhood obesity.   Nine schools will participate in Rev It Up in and after school programs starting october first.  

