Court Rules Media Ban on Murder Suspect in Handcuffs

PASCO, Wash-- A judge in Franklin County made an unusual ruling earlier Wednesday. The attorneys for Vicente Ruiz, Ruiz who is charged with murder, want to keep the media from showing his face during his trial.



The judge decided it is okay to show Ruiz as long as he is not in jail clothes and cameras do not show his handcuffs.



Witnesses who have a legitmate concern for their safety will also be shielded from the media.

"This is a case of identification and we're afraid that people's memories won't be based on what they recall from 20 years ago, but be influenced by what they have recently seen on the T.V. before they testify or before they come in the courtroom.



Ruiz is accused of killing five people at Medina's Auto Body Shop in Pasco back in 1987.

