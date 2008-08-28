Young, Old and In Between Registered to Vote at Wray's Thriftway in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash-- Different people from all over Yakima registered Wednesday afternoon. Many young, quite a few older and some others who just needed to change their address.

With the help of the League of Women Voters well over 60 people were registered. Also, around 20 ballots were handed out for people to take home, fill out and mail in.

Reasons for registering differed, some were fired up about the presidential election or local politics. Having a daughter is the reason one young couple decided to make the drive from West Valley.

"It's important for me to have her have a good future, so I want to be able to vote on her future basically," said Stanley Kotlarz.

In 1971 the voting age was lowered from 21 to the current age of 18. All men and women of American citizenry have the right to vote. There is no charge to register and no literacy, language or other test can keep people from voting. Registration forms also come in Spanish.

And as long as you turn 18 before November 4th, election day, you can register to vote.