Troopers Report Many Motorcycle Riders Are To Blame For Fatal Collisions

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - New statistics from the Washington State Patrol show motorcycle riders are to blame in many fatal collisions.

State Troopers report 80 percent of fatal collisions are the fault of the rider and half of the accidents don't involve a second driver.

Troopers said the accidents are caused by excessive speed, error in lane travel and inexperience.

Leaders with the Department of Licensing report half the riders who die do not have endorsements and some experts think more education might have saved their lives.

To bring the numbers down, WSP is strongly enforcing endorsements and the Department of Licensing is offering more safety classes.