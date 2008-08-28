New Program Offered At Columbia Basin College

PASCO, Wash.--Students will be learning about the computer technology used to fix and troubleshoot mechanical problems on large agriculture equipment.

Columbia Basin College is partnering with equipment dealerships across the northwest, including New Holland, AGCO, and Caterpillar Inc.

These companies will also offer paid internships to students in the Agriculture & Industrial Equipment Technology program, which is a two-year set of courses.

CBC staff add this program came about because many of the current industrial techs are getting ready to retire.

"They just can't fill their positions that they have in these areas and they need a new generation of mechanics and servicemen for this agriculture and industrial equipment that they've got out there."

C-B-C's Frank Murray adds there are 51 jobs available right now in the agriculture and industrial equipment industry between Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

College staff say students must enroll during the fall quarter.

Classes for the new program begin on Monday, October 20th.