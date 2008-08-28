First Math Lesson of the Year: Adding Up the Cost for School Supplies

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Using the school supply recommendations for a Yakima Middle School student, parents can expect to spend about $80 for supplies this year.

The 16 items on the list, issued by the Yakima School district, added up to $79.74 at the Office Depot on South 1st Street.

An employee at Office Depot said that is about the average amount people have been paying for supplies.

These are the items on the list:

3 RING BINDER - 1 ½" TO BE CARRIED BETWEEN CLASSES AND HOME

3 RING BINDER - 1" WITH DIVIDERS FOR MATH

COLLEGE RULED NOTEBOOK PAPER

2 SPIRAL OR THEME NOTEBOOKS

2 PENCIL POUCHES - 1 LARGE FOR PAPERBOOK AND 1 SMALL FOR PENCILS

PENCILS AND HAND PENCIL SHARPENER

ERASERS

BLUE OR BLACK ERASABLE PENS

COLORED PENCILS - 8, 12 or 24

12" RULER WITH CENTIMETER MARKINGS

GLUE STICKS/SCISSORS

3 SETS OF NOTEBOOK DIVIDERS

2 BOXES OF KLEENEX (1 NOW & 1 IN JANUARY)

PAPERBACK DICTIONARY FOR HOME USE

SPANISH/ENGLISH DICTIONARY FOR HOME USE (IF NECESSARY)