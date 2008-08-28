McCain Says No Vice Presidential Decision Yet

DENVER (AP) - John McCain says he hasn't decided on a running
mate just yet.
The Republican presidential candidate told a Pittsburgh radio
station he wouldn't even talk about which way he is leaning.
In the interview with KDKA NewsRadio on Thursday morning, McCain
talked very highly about one of the people considered a strong
possibility to be his choice, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge.
He called Ridge a great American and a dear friend whom he has
relied upon for years.
