McCain Says No Vice Presidential Decision Yet Posted: Thursday, August 28, 2008 11:01 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2008 11:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENVER (AP) - John McCain says he hasn't decided on a running

mate just yet.

The Republican presidential candidate told a Pittsburgh radio

station he wouldn't even talk about which way he is leaning.

In the interview with KDKA NewsRadio on Thursday morning, McCain

talked very highly about one of the people considered a strong

possibility to be his choice, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge.

He called Ridge a great American and a dear friend whom he has

relied upon for years.



