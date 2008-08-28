Stu Barnes Retires, Joins Stars' Coaching Staff Posted: Thursday, August 28, 2008 1:09 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2008 1:09 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Stars center Stu Barnes is retiring after

16 years in the NHL.

The Stars said Thursday that the 37-year-old Barnes has agreed

to a two-year contract to join Dave Tippett's coaching staff as an

assistant. The Stars also announced two-year contract extensions

for associate coach Rick Wilson and assistant coach Mark Lamb to

take them through the 2010-11 season.

Barnes had 261 goals and 336 assists for 597 points in his

1,136-game NHL career. He played 329 of those games with the Stars.

He also played in 116 Stanley Cup playoff games in 12 postseasons.

Barnes was drafted by Winnipeg in 1989 and also played with the

Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres before

being traded to the Stars in March 2003.



