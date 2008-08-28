Yakima School District Puts Out the Call for Bus Drivers

YAKIMA, Wash-- Anyone interested in applying should head on down to the bus barn and pick up some informational paperwork or talk with the driver trainer.

And of course a clean driving record is necessary. The wheels on the bus go round and round, but the Yakima School District's 80 plus fleet is in need of people to keep them rolling. Part-time and full-time positions are available and training takes around two weeks.

Bus drivers tell me they like the flexible hours and it's a great job if you enjoy working with children.

"Oh there's always lots of fun adventures with kids. Especially the little one's they're kinda cute because there's times you'll take a little one and they won't talk to you because they've been told not to talk to grown-ups. And it's the first day of school and they're like I'm not going to talk to you," said Lori Sumter, driver trainer.

But, by the end of the year Sumter said the student's are asking if you're going to be driving again next year. Overall, she said Yakima has a great bunch of kids, from the young ones to the high school aged riders.

To apply online go to: www.yakimaschools.org