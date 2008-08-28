Man's Car Locked for Seven Days in Bankrupt Auto Shop

HERMISTON, Ore -- What if you take your car to a repair shop and the company goes bankrupt with your vehicle still inside. That's what happened to a Hermiston man.



It's been 7 days since Key Bank locked up D and R Auto Company in Hermiston. Since then cars needing repair are still inside. Their owners can't get access to them and after a time it seems like they'd be considered stolen, but that's not the case.



The only thing Clayton Peterson can do is stand outside a gate and stare at his 2003 Kia Optima. Seven days ago he needed a fuel filter change. He dropped it off and when he returned locks are what he found.



"Well i keep thinking this is really kind of unreal, how can this be happening?" said Peterson.



First he called the police, but they said it's a civil matter and they can't do anything. He tried to get a rental car from his insurance company but can't since it's not considered stolen.



He hired a lawyer, who talked to a Umatilla County Commissioner, together they found out Key Bank had locked the gates. He called Key Bank and said he was going to file a complaint with the Oregon Attorney General's Office.



You would think that all it would take is for Key Bank representative to come down to the shop and unlock the gate but on the other side there's another lock put on by an employee of D & R Auto.



"The attorney for Key Bank says that his client is very cooperative and would be more than happy to do what they can to help Mr. Peterson get his car back, the problem has been with D & R and their attorney," said Thomas Creasing, Attorney for Peterson.



For now, Peterson is car less and without keys to his home or rental house and he's not the only one. There are other car owners waiting for those gates to unlock.