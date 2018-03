Statewide Poll Says Voters Liked New Primary Ballot Posted: Thursday, August 28, 2008 10:18 PM EDT Updated: Friday, August 29, 2008 1:58 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash-- The Secretary of State, Sam Reed, says the Top 2 Primary Voting System was a big hit. A statewide poll of 500 voters shows 76 percent like the Top 2 system. This was the first primary where voters did not have to choose a party.



Those who were polled also voted in the 2006 Pick-A-Party Primary. Ballots are still being counted from last week, more than 1.4 million ballots have been counted so far.