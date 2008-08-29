Yakima Dems Gather For Obama's Acceptance Speech

YAKIMA, Wash-- While Yakima's party might have been a fraction of the size it felt like mile high stadium. The supporters clapped, booed and cheered along.

They turned the small Democratic headquarters on Yakima Avenue into a mini movie theater, 20 or so people huddled close. Sharing pizza and wine everyone laughed at the many lighthearted moments of Thursday's convention. Others enjoyed the hard hitting punches coming from Obama's speech. As he shared his plans to unite the country.

"I actually was a Hillary Clinton supporter and I still am, but I love Barack Obama. I believe in what he stands for. I have had some major heroes in my life and he's a new one," said Susan Barr, a retired teacher.

Barr put Obama in the same league as her heroes, Eleanor Roosevelt and Rosa Parks. Obama supporters from Michigan traveling through town Thursday even decided to stop and join in the fun.

Obama also promised some strong debates against his Republican opponent, Senator John McCain.