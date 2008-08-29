Kennewick Police Looking For Two Men Involved In Hit & Run

KENNEWICK, Wash.--Police and K-9 units are looking for two men involved in a hit and run late Thursday (August 28th) night in Kennewick.

Officers say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Clearwater Avenue when a car driving eastbound attempted to make a u-turn, but ended up clipping the motorcycle.

After the accident, police say two suspects described as white men in their late teens or early 20's, headed westbound toward Kellogg Street.

Both suspects eventually abandoned a silver Dodge Magnum which was reported stolen in Richland on Wednesday, August 27th.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco with non life-threatening injuries.

Kennewick police continue to investigate.