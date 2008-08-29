Obama Supporters Gather In Richland For Acceptance Speech

RICHLAND, Wash.--While Obama was making his historic acceptance speech for the Democratic presidential nomination.

1,100 miles away, people in the Tri-Cities gathered to celebrate.

Supporters with the group, Tri-Cities United for Obama was one of many across the state who rallied together Thursday (August 28th) night.

"Just get the next nine weeks through," mentions Michele Levenite. Take back this country. Take back the White House, get out of Iraq. It's time for a change. The past eight years have been abysmal."

"The Democrats and recovering Republicans have come out of the woodwork in this election and I think that's a great hope for a different direction for our country to go in," adds Chuck Eaton."

Supporters say if Barack Obama is elected to the White House, the United States will be in a better state than it is right now.