Yakima Health District Seeing More West Nile Virus Than Ever Before

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Experts at the Yakima Health District say they are seeing more positive tests for the West Nile virus than ever before.

Health officials have been setting mosquito traps for several weeks and they say there is still a month or two left in mosquito season.

"We've had more hits this year than any other year", says Laura Charters, an Environmental Health Expert with the district. "It's about the time we've had hits starting in previous year and we already have more than we've ever had".

22 mosquito samples have tested positive statewide, with many of the hits coming near the Benton - Yakima County border.

Neither county has had a human case of West Nile.

The mosquitos are trapped by using a net with a dry ice cartidge on top of it. The carbon dioxide from the dry ice attracts mosquitos into the netting because it simulates human breath.