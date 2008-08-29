Sue Bird Returns From Olympics To Lead Seattle To 66-49 Win Over Houston

SEATTLE (AP) - Sue Bird wasn't asked to be a scorer at the
Olympics. The Seattle Storm, though, need her to do just that with
star Lauren Jackson sidelined for the rest of the regular season.
Bird returned from her gold medal-winning performance with the
U.S. team in Beijing to score 22 points. The Storm started the
post-Olympic break with an impressive 66-49 win over the Houston
Comets last night.
Jackson, the reigning WNBA MVP, underwent ankle surgery in
Australia that will keep her out the rest of the regular season.
Bird and her teammates showed the Storm can survive without one of
the best players in the world.
Seattle went 3-2 in five games without Jackson before the
Olympic break. The Storm (18-9) remained one-half game behind San
Antonio in the Western Conference, and improved to 14-1 at home.
