Sue Bird Returns From Olympics To Lead Seattle To 66-49 Win Over Houston

SEATTLE (AP) - Sue Bird wasn't asked to be a scorer at the

Olympics. The Seattle Storm, though, need her to do just that with

star Lauren Jackson sidelined for the rest of the regular season.

Bird returned from her gold medal-winning performance with the

U.S. team in Beijing to score 22 points. The Storm started the

post-Olympic break with an impressive 66-49 win over the Houston

Comets last night.

Jackson, the reigning WNBA MVP, underwent ankle surgery in

Australia that will keep her out the rest of the regular season.

Bird and her teammates showed the Storm can survive without one of

the best players in the world.

Seattle went 3-2 in five games without Jackson before the

Olympic break. The Storm (18-9) remained one-half game behind San

Antonio in the Western Conference, and improved to 14-1 at home.

