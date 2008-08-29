John McCain Selects Alaska Governor as Running Mate

Senator John McCain has selected Alaska Governor, Sarah Palin, to be his Vice Presidential running mate. McCain made the official announcement at a rally in Dayton, Ohio Friday morning.

Palin is the first female governor of Alaska and its youngest. A mother of 5, she is a self-styled hockey mom and political reformer who has been governor of her state less than two years. Palin will become the first woman Vice President if McCain wins the Presidential Election.

Palin's selection is a surprise as McCain passed over many other better-known prospects, some of whom had been the subject of intense speculation for weeks or months.

At 44, Palin is a generation younger that Joe Biden, who is Barack Obama's running mate.