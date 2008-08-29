John McCain Selects Alaska Governor as Running Mate
Sarah Palin
John McCain Selects Alaska Governor as Running MateMore>>
Washington Ties To New Republican Vice Presidential Candidate
Washington Ties To New Republican Vice Presidential CandidateAlthough many people don't know much about new Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin, Washington Governor Christine Gregoire does. More >>Although many people don't know much about new Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin, Washington Governor Christine Gregoire does. More >>