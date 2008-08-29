Pasco Man to Appear on Cable T.V. Show

PASCO, Wash - A Pasco man has received an opportunity to show off his painting skills on a national level. It's a talent that started at the kitchen table and has now grown into a business.

Motorcycles, cars and trucks are the canvas of choice for Mike Ellwood , owner of Twisted Designs in Pasco.

"I had seen a car at a show and seen some artwork on that. I was like man, I want to do that, because I had drawn a bit all my life," says Ellwood.

Ellwood started to teach himself how to airbrush paint seven years ago. Three years later he opened his own shop. Some of his projects have received local awards and now his work will hit the national scene.

His friend asked him to play a role on an automobile design show in California. It will debut on a cable network at the beginning of next year.

"He called me immediately and asked me if I wanted to come down there and paint for him." explains Ellwood.

Ellwood's projects are known for the attention to detail, they almost look life-like. It was a talent first developed in an unusual place.

"I remember my wife telling me I was crazy for painting a hood in the kitchen. I was air brushing, it wasn't toxic or anything. We just had no place to do it , we had no shop," says Ellwood.

Filming for the new show is set to begin next month.

