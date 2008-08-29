Washington Ties To New Republican Vice Presidential Candidate

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Although many people don't know much about new Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin, Washington Governor Christine Gregoire does.

Last summer Gregoire visited her in Alaska to help rebuild Washington's relationship with the state. The trip was the first time a Washington governor visited Alaska since Dixie Lee Ray in the late 70's.

Gregoire spoke highly of Palin immediately after the visit.

We called Gregoire today to find out what she thinks of the vice presidential candidate now. Her campaign people told us she wasn't available for comment because she's still traveling back from the Democratic convention.