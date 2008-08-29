Cougs vs. Oklahoma State, Huskies at Oregon Posted: Friday, August 29, 2008 6:37 PM EDT Updated: Friday, August 29, 2008 6:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

COUGARS

Vs. Oklahoma State at Qwest Field tomorrow



SEATTLE (AP) - Football fans can expect a lot of scoring

tomorrow when Washington State play Oklahoma State at Qwest Field.

Both teams are known more for offense than defense.

New WSU coach Paul Wulff has instituted a no-huddle offense. The

Cougars also have Pac-10 leading receiver Brandon Gibson. He'll be

catching passes from senior quarterback Gary Rogers, making the

first start of his career.



HUSKIES

At Oregon tomorrow



SEATTLE (AP) - Washington quarterback Jake Locker is hoping to

improve on impressive numbers from last season as the Huskies open

tomorrow night at Oregon.

Locker ran for 986 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman and

threw for 14 more.

The Ducks are ranked 21st in the nation, but they'll be without

quarterback Nate Costa who will miss the season with a knee injury.

Sophomore Justin Roper will start against the Huskies.