Cougs vs. Oklahoma State, Huskies at Oregon

COUGARS
Vs. Oklahoma State at Qwest Field tomorrow
SEATTLE (AP) - Football fans can expect a lot of scoring
tomorrow when Washington State play Oklahoma State at Qwest Field.
Both teams are known more for offense than defense.
New WSU coach Paul Wulff has instituted a no-huddle offense. The
Cougars also have Pac-10 leading receiver Brandon Gibson. He'll be
catching passes from senior quarterback Gary Rogers, making the
first start of his career.
HUSKIES
At Oregon tomorrow
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington quarterback Jake Locker is hoping to
improve on impressive numbers from last season as the Huskies open
tomorrow night at Oregon.
Locker ran for 986 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman and
threw for 14 more.
The Ducks are ranked 21st in the nation, but they'll be without
quarterback Nate Costa who will miss the season with a knee injury.
Sophomore Justin Roper will start against the Huskies.