8 Yakima Schools Don't Meet School Standards

YAKIMA, Wa.- Eight schools in the Yakima School District are on the "need improvement list" because they failed to meet one of the standards.

This means they'll now have to restructure some programs or change faculty. Schools receive an annual progress report card every august and they're judged on 37 different categories.

I spoke to Yakima School District's superintendent and he says the eight schools listed have drastically improved overall but the grading system doesn't accurately show that.

"Even the schools that are being labeled as not making adequate progress are making good progress but in one cell or two cells they did not make good progress but the school gets a failure as a total," said Ben Soria, Yakima School District's superintendent.

Schools like Lewis and Clark Middle School, Franklin Middle School, Davis High School and Eisenhower High School were all on the list.

Lewis and Clark improved their reading by 50 percent, which is 20 percent more than the state's.

The superintendent says Yakima schools are all improving and he hopes to see the grading system changed soon.