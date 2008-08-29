Tickets Gone for the Gregiore-Rossi Debate in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash-- If you don't already have a ticket for the October 1st debate between incumbent Democrat Christine Gregoire and Republican Dino Rossi, you may be out of luck.



1,500 tickets were available at three locations on Wednesday. Friday morning only the Capitol theater had a handful of tickets left.

The debate at the Capitol was the largest during the 2004 governor's race. Organizers say this one could be even bigger. The event is co-sponsored by KYVE and the Yakima Herald Republic.

"There seems to be more excitement for this one. We've gotten a lot of phone calls at out box office and at our administration office," said Gay Parker, debate organizer.

The Capitol box office gave out the last tickets around 1:00 this afternoon. Now that tickets are sold out you might have to witness the action from the sidelines. The only way to get a seat is to wait and see if people don't show-up the night of the debate.