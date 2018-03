KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A Kennewick man is taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot once in the back.

It happened Thursday night at the Sunmart parking lot on First and Washington Street in Kennewick.

Police say 23-year-old Paul Spencer and 27-year-old John Haugen were arguing over a woman. They say Spencer shot Haugen.

Officers found Spencer at his home. He was arrested for first degree assault. Haugen is in stable condition.