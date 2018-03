KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Kennewick police arrest one of two men involved in a hit and run accident Thursday night, that injured a man on a motorcycle.

23-year-old Brian Foster was charged with hit and run causing injury, and possession of a stolen car.

Police say Foster was at the Dennys restaurant in Kennewick, when staff at the restaurant heard him talking about the accident, and called police.

The stolen car was recovered. Police are still looking for the passenger.