Scammers Switching Up Tactics; Now Using Text Messages

RICHLAND, Wash.--No surprise these scammers are switching their tactics in an effort to get into your bank account.

Gesa Credit Union staff say members and non-members have been getting text messages on their cell phones telling them their account has been closed due to unusual activity.

This is not true.

To target this fraud, Gesa has posted warnings on monitors inside its branches and on their bank website.

In the last 48 hours, close to 3,000 people have called Gesa about this scam.

As much as being informed helps, the call volume has affected operations.

"It's really best if we don't have people calling in to tell us what's going on to free up those phone lines for the people who really do need to get through," mentions Gesa president & CEO Christina Brown.

Brown says the fraudulent charges are originating in Spain.

To protect credit union members and non-members, brown says they are shutting down all debit and credit card activity in that country.

As of Friday, August 29th, eight people in the Tri-Cities have fallen victim to this phone and text message scam.

Remember, never give your personal information out, unless you make the call first.

**Be sure to check out KNDU's on-air links section for a link to Gesa's website**