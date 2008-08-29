Richland Gets $1Mil Loan for Duportail Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash The Washington State Public Works Board selects the proposed Duportail bridge for a $1 million pre-construction loan.



Engineers designing the bridge say it would connect two growing areas. It would help with re-development in downtown Richland and the new commercial area in South Richland.



There is limited street access to people driving in and out of Richland. The main streets that usually get backed up are George Washington Way and Aaron Dr.



The bridge will hopefully make it easier for drivers to get in and out of the city at any time of day.

"It actually goes back a long way to when the city was originally built as a government facility and there was more of a security mindset rather than mobility," said Pete Rogalsky, Richland Public Works Director.



The Richland Public Works Department says they want to complete engineering and be ready by the end of 2009 so the legislature can see they have a solid plan. Their goal is to start constructions in 2010.