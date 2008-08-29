Pet Store Window Draws Attention

RICHLAND, Wash-- One Richland pet store has received much attention concerning puppies in the window.

A woman who lives nearby the pet store says she is afraid the dogs are not given enough food and water.

"They didn't have any water, any food," says the woman. "It was terrible."

But the store owner, Eric Erdman, says the complaints are for nothing, even calling them absurd. He says the dogs are given water five to six times a day and fed three times a day. Erdman also says the dogs are not exposed to too much sunlight; he says his awning keeps them shaded.

The store is air-conditioned and Erdman says that keeps the animals cooled off. He also says he cleans the cages 10-20 times a day so the dogs don't sit in their mess.

Erdman has been selling dogs for roughly a year, and has never had a problem with any of the dogs.

Animal control responded to phone calls and went to the store. Erdman says he was told there was no health concern and that he was abiding by the law.

"I'm well within the boundaries of the law," Erdman notes.