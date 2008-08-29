Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Has Local Roots

RICHLAND, Wash-- The echoes of happiness let out by Sarah Palin can be heard here in the Tri-Cities.

Her Aunt Katie lives in Richland and is just as happy as her niece about the presumed vice-presidential nod. She says she isn't surprised about McCain's choice, noting that her niece has more guts than any male in politics.

"I bet my husband a month ago that she would be picked," Katie says. "Because of the type of person she is and the work she has done being the mayor and governor in Alaska. She's always been successful."

The family received the news around 4 a.m. Friday morning. The 44-year-old governor of Alaska took office in 2006. She is from Sandpoint, Idaho and is a mother of five, including one son in the arm and another son living with down syndrome.

Governor Palin is a member of National Rifle Association, is pro-life and opposes same-sex marriage. She did, however, sign into law a bill giving same-sex couples more benefits in Alaska.

Palin will be the first female ever on the republican ticket.

She is also a former runner-up in the Miss Alaska competition.