Small Electric Cars Cruise into Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash-- Electric cars may be tiny, but for their size they're quite peppy. And imagine all the savings on gas.

"When my wife and I take these vehicles on our commute we save about $300 to $400 a month as opposed to using our truck, our truck now stays parked 90% of the time," said Jarrod Christensen, MC Electrics.

These street legal vehicles can add up to a lot of savings. The cars can buzz around town for around 40 miles per charge. Electric car owners could run errands for about 30 to 40 cents per day. Less than your morning coffee.

"Little bit of a smug factor for some of our retail clients, they really enjoy driving the car and passing up the gas stations," said Christensen.

Saving money isn't the only reason to drive one of these electric minis.

"I just think it's important for people to start thinking about where we're getting our energy and how we're consuming," said Jason Semone.

MC Electric Cars will be showing all weekend at The Tasting Room, on Ehler road in Yakima. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm. People are invited to come out and test drive the cars and four-wheeler.

"It actually feels like a regular car. Pretty easy to drive just like driving a golf cart," said Semone.