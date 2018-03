KENNEWICK, Wash.--The Jack In The Box restaurant on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick is changing its hours.

Staff at the fast food joint used to be open 24 hours, but now they open at six (6:00 a.m.) in the morning and close at midnight (12:00 a.m.) everyday.

A company spokeswoman says they are shifting personnel to other stores which have higher late-night customer volume.

Staff say they expect to return to 24 hour service in a few months.