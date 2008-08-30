Vice Presidential Candidate Sarah Palin Has Ties to the Tri-Cities

Friday afternoon, (august 29th) we talked to Sarah's aunt, Katie Johnson.

As the night progressed, we sat down with Colleen Jones, the vice presidential running mate's other aunt.

At her kennewick home, Colleen told KNDU her niece has a strong political background where she started as a councilwoman. Like any good relative, colleen has kept a folder of Sarah's accomplishments, including a family picture taken last year in Kennewick. Colleen told me if she wasn't related to Sarah, she would likely still vote for her.

"She's not afraid to take on any controversy or she doesn't back down," says Colleen Jones. If she thinks something is right, she's going to fight for it. She's very confident, but she's very nice. She's not pushy."

KNDU staff also talked to Sarah's father, Chuck. He says they were asked by the McCain campaign not to comment, but he did say both his wife and he are changing their plans. Chuck was scheduled to go moose hunting next week. Meanwhile, Sarah's mother Sally, was headed for the Tri-Cities to attend Columbia/Richland high's 50th class reunion. Their destination now... Minnesota, where they will watch their daughter address the nation at the republican national convention.