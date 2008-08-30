20,000 marijuana plants seized in Klickitat County

Associated Press - August 30, 2008 1:15 PM ET

GOLDENDALE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have reported the seizure of 20,000 mature marijuana plants in Klickitat County.

Sheriff's deputies also say four armed people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday and are now in federal custody.

Deputies say 15,000 pot plants were found and two people were arrested Thursday on public land about eight miles north of White Salmon.

Two arrests also were made Wednesday as 5,000 marijuana plants were removed from rangeland about 10 miles east of Goldendale.

Also participating in the raids were the Drug Enforcement Administration and Washington State Patrol.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakima-herald.com

