$132 million jackpot ticket sold in Mableton, Ga.

Associated Press - August 30, 2008 2:45 PM ET

ATLANTA (AP) - A single ticket has won the grand prize from the latest Mega Millions multistate lottery drawing.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket from Friday night's drawing - worth $132 million - was sold in the Atlanta suburb of Mableton.

The winning numbers were 21, 25, 26, 50 and 51. The Mega Ball number was 22.

J.B. Landroche of the Georgia Lottery Corp. said the ticket was sold at Mableton Chevron at 1450 Veterans Memorial Parkway. An employee at the station, Ali Akber, said, "No one has showed up over here yet. We have no idea who has the ticket."

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday night will be worth an estimated $12 million.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.