Silver Lake Winery Kicks off Harvest Season

ZILLAH--Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. But for wineries, this Labor Day signals the start of harvest season. Silver Lake Winery in Zillah threw its fifth annual harvest party to celebrate. The event is a thank you to workers and customers before the hard work of harvesting all those grapes begins. President Sal Leone said Silver Lake's success this year depends on Mother Nature.

"It's going to depend on the weather from this point forward," Leone said. "If we have a nice, sunny September we'll probably have a very nice harvest."

The winery will be hard at work for the next two months. Leone says the harvest is late this year because of the unusually cool weather. Silver Lake Winery produces 18 different kinds of wine.