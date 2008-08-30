Yakima Valley Transportation Company Has Summer's Last Call

YAKIMA--The Yakima Valley Trolleys had their last open ride of the season this weekend. The trolleys have been running in Yakima since 1974. They are wrapping up the 2008 season by refurbishing the station's buildings and trolley cars. Club President Ken Johnsen said Yakima is the only place for this original, historic experience.

"It's a time warp," Johnsen said. "It's a slice out of history. People who want to know what early transit was like can come and see the Yakima Valley Transit Company."

The trolleys are adding service in Selah next year. About 1000 people ride the trolleys each year.