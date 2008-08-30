Habitat For Humanity Builds 50th House

PASCO, Wash-- It was a big celebration for the local Habitat for Humanity. The team finished building their 50th house here in the Tri-Cities.

The home is going to John and Dena Fyhr. They both live with disabilities. They say the house is a blessing and the answer to their dreams.

"Through a lot of love and a lot of sweat and a lot of work, here we are today," says John.

The couple has worked with Habitat for Humanity for nearly 2 years. John spent 5 months working on the house with other builders. Today was the first time all that hard work became a finished product.

The couple says the day was "truly a blessing."

Their anniversary is next week, and they say their new home is the perfect gift.