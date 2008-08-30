Music Festival Draws Listeners

RICHLAND, Wash-- Dozens of musicians made their way to Richland as part of this weekend's 12th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival.

Listeners packed the grassy fields as artists of all types performed at Howard Amon Park.

The event was targeted for the entire family. One talented musician has been playing at the Festival since it began says the event is important to cultural understanding.

"I think it's really about people getting together and enjoying each other's company and enjoying music," says Arwen Morgan, 20. "We have a wide variety of music from singer/song-writers, to rock, to folk and traditionals, which I think is important to our history and culture."

Morgan first performed at the festival when she was eight years-old. She and her younger brother,Tyler, enjoy performing year after year.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday.