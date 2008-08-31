News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press

Associated Press - August 31, 2008 2:15 PM ET

MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. (AP) - A cargo plane from McChord Air Force Base has been enlisted in the preparations for Hurricane Gustav. The C-17 Globemaster left the base near Tacoma early Saturday and took some response teams and cargo from California to New Orleans. The plane's commander says more flights are likely.

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) - A Swinomish (SWIN'-uh-mish) tribal member has drowned after being knocked overboard by falling crab pots on a boat west of Blaine. Whatcom County sheriff's deputies say 50-year-old Dean Dan Senior landed in the water Thursday after the boat was hit by a large wave. Dan could not be revived by Canadian coast guard personnel.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Today is the last day for wireless Internet access at 28 of Washington state's 42 highway rest areas. The service was established two years ago, but the state Transportation Department says not enough people were using it to pay for the cost. One official says motorists are using cell phones and other devices instead.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Bellingham seafood company is recalling smoked salmon with pepper for possible contamination with listeria. The notice covers four-ounce packages of "Cracked Pepper Style Smoked Salmon" lot number 54933-2 made by Trans-Ocean Products. They were sold only in parts of the South, East Coast and Midwest.

