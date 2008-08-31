Police Searching for Shooting Suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

Posted: Updated:

WILEY CITY--Police are still searching for a man who shot at a group of people, including a two-year old girl in Wiley City Friday night.    

Yakima County Sheriff's deputies say a group of men were arguing on the 106000 block of Hughes Road.  Money may have been the subject being disputed.  Witnesses say a 19-year old man fired the shots and then ran down Hughes Road, where the fight broke out.

Police recovered a rifle from the scene, but have not arrested anyone at this time.   Fortunately no one was injured.  


 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures