Police Searching for Shooting Suspect

WILEY CITY--Police are still searching for a man who shot at a group of people, including a two-year old girl in Wiley City Friday night.



Yakima County Sheriff's deputies say a group of men were arguing on the 106000 block of Hughes Road. Money may have been the subject being disputed. Witnesses say a 19-year old man fired the shots and then ran down Hughes Road, where the fight broke out.

Police recovered a rifle from the scene, but have not arrested anyone at this time. Fortunately no one was injured.



